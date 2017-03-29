Schaefer bullish on Balderas

Boxing News

A group of newly-signed Ringstar Sports talent was on display at the Wild Card Boxing Club in Hollywood Tuesday, as the young fighters participated in a media workout in advance of their respective pro debuts taking place Sunday, April 9 from The Novo at L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles. Promoter Richard Schaefer was particularly excited about 2016 U.S. Olympian Karlos Balderas, who will make his pro debut in a six-round super featherweight contest.

“With Karlos Balderas, you have someone with the skills in the ring, the personality and the character outside of the ring as well. The combination of all of this will ultimately, make him the new face of the sport,” stated Schaefer. “There always has to be somebody who carries the Southern California boxing scene. Right now there is a void. I see Karlos very quickly becoming the King of L.A. and become a star in the sport.”