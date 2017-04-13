Selby-Barros IBF Purse Bid Results

Boxing News

A purse bid procedure was held at IBF Headquarters today to determine who will promote the IBF Featherweight Championship mandatory defense fight between champion Lee Selby and Jonathan Barros. There were two bidders, TGB Promotions and K.O. International. TGB Promotions bid $ 601,000 and K.O. International bid $ 600,000 The purse bid split will be 75% to Selby and 25% to Barros. They have 90 days to put the fight on or by July 13, 2017. The signed contracts are due in 15 days or by April 28, 2017. The TGB representative didn’t know where the fight will be held, but that will become clear within 15 days when the IBF gets the signed contracts.