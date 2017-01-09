Selby to defend IBF feather title Jan 28

Boxing News

IBF featherweight world champion Lee Selby (23-1, 8 KOs) will fight for the second time in the United States when he battles former world champion Jonathan Victor Barros (41-4-1, 22 KOs) live on Showtime Extreme January 28 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

“It’s been a dream of mine since I was a young kid to box in a world title fight in Las Vegas, the mecca of boxing,” said Selby, who is known as the Welsh Floyd Mayweather. “I’ve seen U.K. fighters like Lennox Lewis, Ricky Hatton, Joe Calzaghe and Amir Khan box in Las Vegas and I always knew that’s where I wanted to fight. My mandatory challenger is experienced, dangerous and I will not take him lightly. I’ve had a strong training camp and I am 100 percent focused on putting on a show for the American fans and the traveling fans from the U.K. My number one objective is to bring my world title back to Wales.”

Barros stated, “Selby has never faced anyone as dangerous as me and I plan on making it a long night for him. I am going to become another Argentine world champion and bring the title back to my country.”

The telecast also features unbeaten rising super middleweight David Benavidez (16-0, 15 KOs) in an eight-round showdown against once-beaten Sherali Mamajonov (14-1, 7 KOs) and bonus coverage, time permitting, of undefeated prospect Josh Taylor (7-0, 7 KOs), who will enter the ring in a 10-round super lightweight contest.