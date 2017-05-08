Serrano set to defend title May 13th

Boxing News

By David Finger

There may be no bigger duo in women’s boxing than the Serrano Sisters of Puerto Rico. And although younger sister Amanda Serrano has established herself as arguably the best fighter in women’s boxing, her older sister Cindy “Checkmate” Serrano (25-5-3, 10 KOs) has started to come into her own recently, winning the WBO female featherweight title in her last fight back in February against Colombian Calixta Silgado.

“Checkmate” looks to continue her win streak as she makes her first title defense against Monterrey Mexico’s Paola “La Fiera” Torres (10-1-1, 3 KOs) on May 13th at the Coliseo Samuel Rodriguez in Aguas Buenas Puerto Rico.

Although Serrano has a substantial edge in experience and name recognition, the young Mexican has shown flashes of brilliance since turning professional in 2013. Most notably she upset undefeated Edith Ramos in her second professional fight as well as defeated 24-fight veteran Yolanda Segura in her third professional fight. Segura was a seasoned professional who was less than a year removed from fighting for the NABF title when the upstart young Torres scored the victory.

However, Torres has a tough assignment in Puerto Rico on the 13th. Although Serrano struggled early in her career, going winless in six fights between 2007 and 2012, she has found lightning in a bottle in recent years. Serrano is 10-0-1 since losing her last fight in 2012 to Mikaela Lauren and has shown substantial improvement as a fighter in that time period.

Tickets for the Universal Promotions fight card start at $15.94 and can be obtained at www.prticket.com or by calling 1-787-303-0334.