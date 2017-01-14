Serrano tops Rivas to retain WBO title and claim WBC Diamond belt

Boxing News

By Matt Richardson and Arvin Nundloll at ringside

In a bout that made history as the first nationally televised women’s world title bout in nearly a decade, (since Mary Jo Saunders vs. Valerie Mahfood in 2007), Amanda Serrano (31-1-1, 23 KOs) comfortably fought off Yazmin Rivas (35-10-1, 10 KOs) to defend her WBO Female Junior Featherweight title on Saturday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. Serrano also claimed the WBC diamond belt.

Serrano and Rivas both started trading from the opening round with Serrano going to the body of Rivas in a ploy to slow Rivas’ aggression. By the 3rd round Serrano found her distance and began using her jab to stay in control and bank the rounds. Serrano seemed to be in complete control by round 7, circling Rivas and picking her apart with a straight right jab to the head and body.

At the end of 10 rounds the judges at ringside scored the bout 97-93, 98-92 and 99-91 all to Serrano.