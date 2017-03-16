Boxing News

Shakhnazaryan-Rivera and Sargsyan-Pavko make weight in Moscow, Russia

Aik Shakhnazaryan vs Al Rivera

vacant WBC Intl Superlightweight title:
Aik Shakhnazaryan (63,45kg/139,88lbs) vs Al Rivera (62,95kg/138,78lbs)

Referee: Massimo Barrovecchio (Italy). Judges: Guido Cavaleri (Italy), Daniel Van de Wiele (Belgium) and Esa Lethosaari (Finland).

vacant WBC Intl Silver Superlightweight title:
Manvel Sargsyan (62,95kg/138,78lbs) vs Evgeny Pavko (63,35kg/139,66lbs)

Referee: Guido Cavaleri (Italy). Judges: Massimo Barrovecchio (Italy), Daniel Van de Wiele (Belgium) and Esa Lethosaari (Finland).

WBC Vice President Mauro Betti of Italy will supervise this important double header.

The show is promoted by Aram Davtyan of Punch Boxing Promotions and will go ahead Friday at the KRC Arbat in Moscow,, Russia.










