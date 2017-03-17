Boxing News

Shakhnazaryan and Sargsyan win WBC titles in Moscow, Russia

Aik Shakhnazaryan had to dig deep to win a close but deserved unanimous decision against dangerous Al Rivera. The local upcoming star had to survive some rocky moments to get a 116-113 (Guido Cavaleri), 115-113 (Daniel Van de Wiele) and 115-114 (Esa Lethosaari) decision. Shakhnazaryan won the vacant WBC International lightweight title.

In the co-main event Manvel Sargsyan overcame a severe cut above the right eye in the first round to win the vacant WBC International Silver lightweight title by scores of 95-93 (Massimo Barrovecchio), 95-93 (Daniel Van de Wiele) and 96-92 (Esa Lethosaari). Evgeny Pavko was deducted a point in round 2 for an accidental headbutt and Sargsyan was deducted a point for persistant holding in the 10th and last round. Sargsyan had a great start but was on shaky legs in round 4 from the hard punching Pavko. Pavko had Sargsyan again in trouble in rounds 7 and 9 but it was all too less to get the verdict.

The show at KRC Arbat of Moscow, Russia was promoted by Aram Davtyan of Punch Boxing Promotions










