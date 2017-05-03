Shakur Stevenson on May 20 MSG card

Boxing News

Hot off his high-profile pro debut, 2016 Olympic silver medalist Shakur Stevenson will soon return to the ring for his second professional bout. The Newark, New Jersey native will be featured in a six-round featherweight bout on the undercard of the Terence “Bud” Crawford – Felix Diaz world junior welterweight championship on May 20 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. He’ll be facing Carlos Suarez (6-3-2, one KO), from La Plata, Argentina. This will be the first time Stevenson has fought close to home since the New Jersey Golden Gloves in early 2015. Stevenson, 19, made his pro debut, on April 22, defeating Edgar Brito via a six-round featherweight technical decision.