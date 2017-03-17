Boxing News

“Shamrock Showdown” at Mountaineer Saturday

Live professional boxing returns to Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort in Chester, WV this Saturday with “Shamrock Showdown” presented by Made Men Promotions. The card includes Middleweights Joey “The Hitman” Holt (6-0, 5 KOs) vs. Damien Hill, Super Welterweights Justin “The Hawk” Steave (5-0, 3 KOs) vs. Carlos Pena, Super Lightweights Matt “Sweet Child” Conway (7-0, 4 KOs) vs. Isaac Johnson, Super Middleweights Junior Younan (10-0, 8 KOs) vs. Victor “The Spartan” Darocha, and Heavyweights Michael “Bad Dream” Ream (2-0, 2 KOs) vs. Jon Hill. In the evening’s “Special Attraction Bout”, it’s the “Clash of the Titans” when 6’5″ Heavyweight behemoths Darmani “Rock Solid” Rock (7-0, 5 K0s) collides with Jon “The Dark Knight” Bolden. More bouts to be announced. First bell 7:00 PM. Tickets call 724-513-1416.










