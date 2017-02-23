Shannon Briggs speaks

Boxing News

Fightnews.com spoke with former two-time heavyweight champion of the world Shannon Briggs (18-5, 9 KOs) in regard to his now finalized deal to fight Fres Oquendo (32-2, 24 KOs). The two are scheduled to square off for the vacant regular WBA heavyweight title. The fight is ordered to take place by early May. An agreement has been reached as previously reported but it was confirmed that Briggs’ promoter will be hosting the event exclusively.

Regarding the fight being finalized…

I started this current journey three years ago and now the time has almost come. I have been training extremely hard already. I fully expect for this to be a tough fight with Oquendo. He has never won a world title before and I plan to keep that streak extended.

On not giving up on the dream…

Through this last three years, there have been a lot of ups and downs. I mean earlier in the comeback I thought I might be fighting for this very same title on short notice vs Ruslan Chagaev which Oquendo eventually ended up taking and coming up short. My “Let’s Go Champ” campaign has gravitated so far outside of boxing. So many non-boxing fans come up to me and write me on social media saying “Let’s Go Champ!” I never realized how many people that this phrase has inspired and touched to not give up. I had no choice but to believe in the phrase myself and not give up on getting the big fight and now here I am.

On his chance at making history…

I have an opportunity to win another world title 20 years after I won my first one. At 45 I can make history by breaking George Foremans record of 44 years of age to win a world title. How ironic it is that I beat Foreman to win my first world title and now I can break his record. I also can become the first to win a world title in three different decades.