Shields-Szabados quotes and photos

Boxing News

By Brad Snyder; The Undercard

Photos: Bob Ryder

Two-time Olympic Gold Medalist Claressa Shields (1-0) will be facing Szilvia Szabados (15-8, 6 KOs) for the NABF Middleweight Championship on SHOBOX: The Next Generation March 4th, 10 pm EST on the Showtime network. The two women boxers gave their final comments at the press conference at MGM Grand Detroit, Wednesday.

Claressa Shields

“Her (Szabados) having 124 professional rounds means nothing to me. (Towards Szabados) I’m not going to let you beat me in front of my family. You know what I’m saying? I am not going to let you beat me in front of my nephews, cousins, and my dad. I just don’t roll like that.”

Szilvia Szabados

“I am ready to fight. I think everybody has a way, sometimes more. And I am glad to choose this way with boxing.”

Mark Taffet (Co-manager of Claressa Shields)

“I want to thank you all for supporting this great city and supporting the sport of boxing. And your hometown hero is not going to let you down. Through my 25 years of the sport, I have been fortunate to be a part of a number of great firsts. But I have to say, none of them carry the significance, the true significance of what will take place Friday night on Showtime when Claressa enters the ring as the first woman to headline a main event on premium television.”

Jason Crutchfield (Trainer of Claressa Shields)

I don’t think it’s going to be a good fight. That’s not what I am planning on. I am planning on going out there and stopping her 1st or 2nd round.