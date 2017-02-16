Shields-Szabados ShoBox undercard announced

Boxing News

Six prospects will round out the ShoBox: The New Generation televised bouts for Salita Promotions’ “Detroit City Gold” on Friday, March 10, at MGM Grand Detroit, live on SHOWTIME (10 p.m. ET/PT). In addition to the history-making six-round main event featuring two-time Olympic Gold Medalist Claressa Shields (1-0) of Flint, Mich., taking on Hungary’s Szilvia “Sunset” Szabados (15-8, 6 KOs) for the Women’s NABF Middleweight Championship, there will be a trio of exciting bouts between rising prospects with a combined record of 80-2-5 with 39 KOs.

“Detroit City Gold” will mark the first time in history a women’s boxing match has headlined on premium television. Shields and Szabados will also be the first women’s fight on ShoBox, a series that has sparked the careers of 67 future world champions.

The co-main event will feature a 10-round battle between top-10 ranked bantamweight contenders Antonio Nieves (17-0-2, 9 KOs) and Nikolay Potapov (16-0-1, 8 KOs). Nieves is ranked No. 4 in the WBO, while Potapov is ranked No. 9 by the WBO, No. 10 by WBA and No. 13 by the IBF.

Also on ShoBox: The New Generation will be an eight-round welterweight battle between local prospects with much to prove, Wesley Tucker (13-0, 8 KOs) and Ed Williams (12-1-1, 4 KOs).

Opening the telecast will be an eight-round bantamweight “Detroit vs. Chicago” showdown between James Smith (11-0, 6 KOs) and Joshua Greer, Jr. (11-1-1, 4 KOs).