ShoBox Results from Miami, Oklahoma

Boxing News

In a matchup of undefeated light heavyweights, Joeseph “Mack” Williams (11-0, 7 KOs) scored an eight round majority decision over former Olympian Lenin Castillo (15-1-1, 10 KOs). Scores were 78-74, 77-75 and 76-76.

Unbeaten super featherweight Jon “Johnfer” Fernandez (11-0, 9 KOs) scored a third round TKO over Ernesto Garza (7-2, 4 KOs). Fernandez dropped Garza in round one and got a referee’s stoppage with a barrage of punches in round three. Time was 1:39.