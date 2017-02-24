DeLoach destroys Pearson

Boxing News

Hot super welterweight prospect Justin “The Chosen One” DeLoach (17-1, 9 KOs) scored a second round KO over Chris “Young King” Pearson (14-2, 10 KOs) on Friday night at the Pechanga Casino & Resort in Temecula, California. In round two DeLoach knocked down Pearson twice, the second time Pearson stayed down for the count. The time was 2:30.

Unbeaten lightweight prospect Saul Rodriguez (21-0-1, 15 KOs) scored a split decision over Oscar Bravo (22-7, 10 KOs). Bravo controlled the action throughout the fight. In round five Rodriguez was knocked down by Bravo. The judges preferred Rodriguez’ higher workrate compared to Bravo’s power punches. Scores were 95-94, 97-92 for Rodriguez and 95-94 for Bravo.

In a clash of unbeaten cruiserweights, Andrew Tabiti (14-0, 12 KOs) scored a sixth round TKO over Quantis Graves (11-1-2, 4 KOs). Tabiti pressed the action in the fight from the start, hurting Graves every round. Graves, who was in survival mode from the start, took heavy shots in round five from Tabiti. In round six Tabiti knocked Graves to the canvas. Graves didn’t come out for round seven. The result was erroneously announced in the ring as a fifth round TKO.