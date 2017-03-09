Boxing News

ShoBox Weights from Detroit

Weights recorded by Brad Snyder/The Undercard

Claressa Shields 159.4 vs. Silvia Szabados 158
Antonio Nieves 116.4 vs. Nikolay Potapov 117.6
Wesley Tucker 147 vs. Ed Williams 146.2
James Gordon Smith 116.8 vs. Joshua Greer Jr. 116.8
Ja’Rico O’Quinn 116.6 vs. Szilveszter Kanalas 118
Bakhtiyar Eyubov 144.8 vs. Gilbert Venegas Weigh In Later
Larry Ventus 146 vs. Darryol Humphery 149.4
Marcus Carter 259.8 vs. Henry Wright 211.6

Venue: MGM Grand Detroit
Promoter: Salita Promotions
TV: Showtime










