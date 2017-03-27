Shot of the Day

Boxing News

The Florida Boxing Hall of Fame was well represented last Saturday as the SJC Boxing Gym celebrated its 28 anniversary in Fort Myers. Several former and current fighters along with fans and supporters shared their memories and emotional stories about what the gym has meant to them. It was a fun day, complete with refreshments, workouts, photos and autographs.

Pictured are 2017 inductee Oscar Montilla, 2010 Inductee and FBHOF MC Bob Alexander, 2017 Keynote Speaker and former All-Army boxing champ Mark Lanton, 2016 Inductee Freeman Barr and 2009 Inductee Steve Canton.