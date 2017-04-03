Shot of the Day

Boxing News

By Jeff Zimmerman

Legendary referee Richard Steele and former Heavyweight Champion Leon Spinks were inducted into the US Marines Boxing Hall of Fame at Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina over the weekend.

Steele was All Marines in 1963-64 and participated in the 1964 Olympic Trials. He was also a teammate of former Heavyweight Champion Ken Norton. Steele reffed some of the biggest fights in boxing history including Hagler-Hearns, Leonard-Hagler and Chavez-Taylor.

Spinks was a 1976 US Olympic Gold Medalist as a light heavyweight and beat Muhammad Ali in 1978 by split decision to become the undisputed Heavyweight Champion in only his 8th career fight. It was considered one of the biggest upsets in boxing history.