Shot of the Day

WBC featherweight champion Gary Russell Jr. (center) poses with his father Gary Russell Sr. and his brothers Gary, Gary and Gary. The brothers participated in a media workout Thursday at the Enigma Gym in Capitol Heights, Maryland.

“It’s going to be history in the making,” said the champ. “We’re in familiar territory with making history. We were the first set of four brothers to win the National Golden Gloves and I don’t see anyone breaking our record anytime soon. I believe in a dynasty and I’m excited for my dad to see all of his hard work come together on fight night.”

Russell and two of his brothers enter the ring May 20 at MGM National Harbor in Maryland. Russell Jr. defends his world title against Oscar Escandon in the main event on Showtime.