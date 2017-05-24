Boxing News

Shot of the Day

Ireland’s Olympic boxing hero Michael Conlan (right) and manager Matthew Macklin visit Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel inside City Hall Wednesday morning in Chicago.

Photo: Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Conlan returns Saturday night in Chicago against Alfredo Chanez (4-4, 2 KOs). In other notable fights on the card, former world champion Mike Alvarado (36-4, 24 KOs) takes on Matthew Strode (24-4, 9 KOs) in a ten round welterweight bout, Alex Saucedo (24-0, 15 KOs) meets Wilberth Lopez (18-7, 13 KOs) in a six round super lightweight affair, and two-time Olympian Egidijus Kavaliauskas (16-0, 13 KOs) takes on Daniel Echeverria (19-4, 16 KOs) in an eight round welterweight matchup.










