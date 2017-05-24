Shot of the Day

Boxing News

Ireland’s Olympic boxing hero Michael Conlan (right) and manager Matthew Macklin visit Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel inside City Hall Wednesday morning in Chicago.

Conlan returns Saturday night in Chicago against Alfredo Chanez (4-4, 2 KOs). In other notable fights on the card, former world champion Mike Alvarado (36-4, 24 KOs) takes on Matthew Strode (24-4, 9 KOs) in a ten round welterweight bout, Alex Saucedo (24-0, 15 KOs) meets Wilberth Lopez (18-7, 13 KOs) in a six round super lightweight affair, and two-time Olympian Egidijus Kavaliauskas (16-0, 13 KOs) takes on Daniel Echeverria (19-4, 16 KOs) in an eight round welterweight matchup.