Showtime to air Brook-Spence, Porter-Berto

Boxing News

Tonight on CBS, SHOWTIME announced that the upcoming IBF Welterweight World Championship between defending champion Kell Brook and undefeated contender Errol Spence Jr. will air live on SHOWTIME this spring.

DiBella Entertainment, Barclays Center and SHOWTIME also announced the WBC Welterweight Eliminator between former 147-pound champions Andre Berto and Shawn Porter taking place Saturday, April 22, live on SHOWTIME from Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The winner of Berto-Porter becomes the mandatory challenger to the victor of tonight’s WBA and WBC welterweight unification between Keith Thurman and Danny Garcia.

Full information on each event will be announced shortly.