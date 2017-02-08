Showtime to air first female main event

Boxing News

Two-time Olympic Gold Medalist Claressa Shields will make her professional television debut on Showtime March 10 from MGM Grand Detroit Event Center in Detroit, Michigan. Shields (1-0) is facing Hungary’s Szilvia “Sunset” Szabados (15-8, 6 KOs), a former world title challenger, in the first women’s boxing match to headline on premium television. The fight will take place down the road from Shields’ hometown of Flint, Mich.

Shields captured back-to-back gold medals at the last two Olympic Games.