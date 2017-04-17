Showtime announces more fight dates

Boxing News

In addition to Klitschko-Joshua, Showtime today confirmed several more boxing telecasts.

Saturday, May 20 – SHOWTIME BOXING INTERNATIONAL

Gervonta Davis (17-0, 16 KOs) vs. Liam Walsh (21-0, 14 KOs)

(IBF Super Featherweight World Championship)

Venue: Copper Box Arena in London, England

Saturday, May 20 – SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING

Gary Russell Jr. (21-1, 16 KOs) vs. Oscar Escandon (25-2, 17 KOs)

(WBC Featherweight World Championship)

Andre Dirrell (25-2, 16 KOs) vs. José Uzcátegui (26-1, 22 KOs)

(IBF Super Middleweight Interim World Championship)

Rances Barthelemy (25-0, 13 KOs) vs. Kiryl Relikh (21-1, 19 KOs)

(WBA Super Lightweight Eliminator)

Venue: MGM National Harbor in Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Area

Saturday, May 27 – SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING

Kell Brook (36-1, 25 KOs) vs. Errol Spence Jr. (21-0, 19 KOs)

(IBF Welterweight World Championship)

Venue: Bramall Lane Football Ground in Sheffield, England

Saturday, June 3 – SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING

Adonis Stevenson (28-1, 23 KOs) vs. Andrzej Fonfara (29-4, 17 KOs)(WBC Light Heavyweight World Championship)

Eleider Alvarez (22-0, 11 KOs) vs. Jean Pascal (31-4-1, 18 KOs)

(WBC Silver Light Heavyweight Title)

Venue: Bell Centre, Montreal

Friday, June 9 – ShoBox: The New Generation

Joel Diaz Jr. (23-0, 19 KOs) vs. Abel Ramos (17-2-2, 12 KOs)

(Super Lightweight)

Venue: Turning Stone Resort & Casino in Verona, N.Y.

Expected This Summer:

Four-division world champion Adrien Broner and WBC Lightweight World Champion Mikey Garcia in separate events live on SHOWTIME.