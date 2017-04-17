Showtime lands LIVE Joshua-Klitschko telecast, HBO gets same-day delayed replay

Boxing News

Matchroom Sport, Klitschko Management Group (KMG) and K2 Promotions have reached agreement with U.S. premium television giants Showtime and HBO to televise the most significant heavyweight world championship match in more than a decade. On Saturday, April 29, IBF Heavyweight World Champion Anthony Joshua will face former unified world champion Wladimir Klitschko from a sold-out Wembley Stadium in London.

Showtime is the exclusive U.S. television partner of Joshua, while HBO has an exclusive agreement with Klitschko in the States. Each premium network will produce its own separate telecast of the main event match for the U.S. audience. SHOWTIME will televise its presentation LIVE at 4:15 p.m. ET/1:15 p.m. PT, while HBO presents a delayed telecast at approximately 10:45 p.m. ET/PT.