Shumenov and Dorticos want Lebedev stripped

Boxing News

The camps of WBA world cruiserweight champion Beibut Shumenov and WBA interim cruiserweight champion Yunier Dorticos are seeking to have WBA “super” world cruiserweight champion Denis Lebedev removed due to his split decision loss to Murat Gassiev in a bout where Lebedev’s WBA belt wasn’t on the line.

WBA President Gilberto J. Mendoza told Fightnews.com® that the request is being duly considered by the organization. Mendoza noted that historically numerous champions have lost non-title bouts, then came back to defend their titles. A recent example was when Zab Judah lost his WBC belt to Carlos Baldomir, but maintained his IBF belt which wasn’t on the line in that fight. Zudah then put his IBF title at stake against Floyd Mayweather in his next fight.