Smith beats Williams on cut, WBO interim 154lb title remains vacant

Boxing News

In a grudge match between junior middleweight rivals, former world champion Liam Smith (25-1-1, 14 KOs) scored a tenth round TKO over previously unbeaten Liam Williams (16-1-1, 11 KOs) in a clash for the vacant WBO interim title on Saturday night at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England. Williams cut Smith over the right eye with a punch in round three and the cut got progressively worse. The bout was paused in round seven so the ring doctor could evaluate the cut. The bout turned suddenly when a round nine head clash left Williams with a cut. Williams didn’t come out for round ten. Smith didn’t make weight, so the title remains vacant. Williams was ahead by one point on all three scorecards when his corner stopped the fight.