Smith: Liam Williams is like a little lost boy without Lockett whispering in his ear

Boxing News

Ex WBO king Liam ‘Beefy’ Smith is smoldering from the insinuation yesterday that, at 28, he is now damaged goods following his valiant defeat to ‘Canelo’ Alvarez in September, the only reverse on his 25 fight resume. Speaking to Glynn Evans, the Mersey mouth responded:

‘As we’ve no more press conferences scheduled for a few months, I want a right of reply to that sh*te Gary Lockett put out yesterday.

He was a TV pundit for my fight against ‘Canelo’ and he told all the viewers how well I done. So he’s either a sh*te pundit who misleads the viewers or he’s trying to play mind games. If he thought I took a beating from ‘Canelo’, he doesn’t understand boxing. That’s certainly not what he said at the time.

Like I said at both the press conferences this week, Liam Williams is like a lost little boy without Lockett whispering in his ear. If they think that they can get into my head by spouting sh*te, if Lockett and Liam Williams think they can compete with myself and Joe Gallagher when it comes to mind games, they’re living in a dreamworld. Bring it on. We all know Liam Williams hasn’t got the coolest head. What’s Lockett playing at. Professional suicide.’