Soliman and Carr victorious

Boxing News

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former IBF middleweight champion Sam “King” Soliman (45-14, 18 KOs) stopped Balazs Horvath (29-21, 6 KOs) in round three on Saturday at the Melbourne Pavillion, Flemington, Victoria, Australia. Soliman dropped Horvath in round one and two with referee Ignatius Missailidis calling the fight off in round three when Horvath indicated he couldn’t continue.

In other action, super-middleweight Jake Carr (12-1, 4 KOs) outscored Steven Ma (7-10-1) over eight rounds. Carr dropped Ma in round one.