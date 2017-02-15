Sosa gives up WBA super welterweight title

Boxing News

WBA super welterweight champion Jason Sosa has relinquished the WBA regular 130lb world title. The reason for his decision is he’s taking a “life-changing” fight against WBO champ Vasyl Lomachenko. Sosa was the mandatory challenger super champion 130 pounds super champion Jezreel Corrales, who now has the opportunity for an optional fight before his mandatory. WBA President Gilberto Jesus Mendoza is studying the possibility of an elimination tournament to determine the mandatory challenger for Corrales.