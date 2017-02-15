Boxing News

Sosa, Lomachenko quick quotes

Undefeated two-division world champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist Vasyl Lomachenko and WBA super featherweight champion Jason Sosa talked to reporters about their upcoming fight on April 8 at The Theater at MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

Sosa: It’s been a blessing for me to stay hungry and to stay focused and to retain my class and learning everything.

Lomachenko: I am very happy for being back into training camp. I am enjoying every single day I am preparing for the fight. Thank you very much and we’ll see you on April 8th.










