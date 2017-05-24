Spence a 2:1 favorite to defeat Brook

Boxing News

In the biggest fight of the week, IBF welterweight champion Kell Brook will face U.S. star Errol Spence in front of his hometown fans at Bramall Lane in Sheffield, England, on Saturday. Brook (36-1, 25 KOs) will be making the fourth defense of his IBF belt against Spence (21-0, 18 KOs), who is the mandatory challenger and one of the most highly regarded contenders in the sport today. Spence is a -225 favorite to dethrone Brook +175, even though Brook is the local favorite.