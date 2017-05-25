Srisaket, Yuh and Titov, Best of WBC Asia 2016

Boxing News

By Damrong Simakajornboon

Photos: Asian Boxing Council

Asian Boxing Council (ABCO), a regional organization affiliated with WBC, had held “WBC Asia and WBC Muaythai Press Conference and Annual Awards Presentation 2016-17” on Wednesday at Asia Hotel in Ratchathewi, Bangkok, Thailand. The highlight of the event was the annual awards’ presentation to the boxers and promoters who have an outstanding achievement during the year. The WBC Asia Boxer of the Year is the current WBC Super Flyweight champion Srisaket Nakornloung who regained his WBC crown by defeating Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez on March 18. The WBC Asia Female Boxer of the Year is Korean Hee Jung Yuh who is now the WBC Asia Female Super Flyweight title holder. The WBC Asia Promoter of the year is Mr.German Titov of RCC Boxing Promotions who promoted 13 WBC Asia championship bouts during 2016.

The others WBC Asia awards of the year were as follows:

Fighters awards

1. Distinguish Boxer of the Decade: Wanheng Meenayothin (Thailand)

(WBC Minimumweight Champion)

2. Prospect of the Year: Qudratillo Abduqaxorov (Uzbekistan)

(WBC Silver Welterweight Champion)

3. WBC Asia Fight of the Year: Rex Tso (Hong Kong) – Ryuto Maekawa (Japan)

(WBC ABCO Super Flyweight Championship fight)

4. WBC Asia Champion of the Year: Nawaphon Nakornluang (Thailand)

(ABCO Flyweight Champion)

5. WBC Asia Continental Champion of the Year: Petchbangborn Kokietgym (Thailand)

(ABCO Continental Super Flyweight Champion)

6. WBC Asia Silver Champion of the Year: Magomed Kurbanov (Russia)

(ABCO Silver Super Welterweight Champion)

7. WBC Asia Outstanding Boxer of the Year: Muhamad Farkhan (Malaysia)

(WBC Asia Light Heavyweight Champion)

8. WBC Asia Outstanding Boxer of the Year: Young Gil Bae (Korea)

(WBC Asia Flyweight Champion)

Promoters and others awards

1. WBC Asia Pacific Region Promoter of the Year: Mr.Alexander Shah (Singapore)

2. WBC Asia China Zone Promoter of the Year: Mr.Liu Gang (China)

3. WBC Asia Oriental Promoter of the Year: Mr.Jay Lau (Hong Kong)

4. WBC Asia Far East Region Promoter of the Year : Mr.Gabriel “Bebot” Elorde Jr. (Philippines)

5. WBC Asia Youth Championship Promoter of the year : Mr.Virat Vachirarattanawongsi (Thailand)

6. WBC Asia Distinguished Promoter of the Year: Mr.Surachart Pisitwuttinan (Thailand)

7. WBC Asia Distinguished Promoter of the Year: Mr.Kokiet Panichyarom (Thailand)

8. WBC Asia Honorary Promoter of the year : Mr.Jim Claude Manangquil (Thailand)

9. WBC Asia Honorary Promoter of the year : Mr.Andy Kim (Korea)

10. WBC Asia Honorary Promoter of the year : Mr.Takashi Aoshima (Japan)

11. WBC Asia Honorary Promoter of the year : Mr.Brico Santig (Philippines)

Before the award presentation, WBC Muaythai Secretary General Mr.Patric Cusick gave a report on the status of WBC Muaythai. ABCO Executive Secretary Colonel Damrong Simakajornboon gave a report on the activities and current situation of WBC Asia which concluded that ABCO being the most active regional organization in Asia-Pacific in 2016. WBC Asia titles were promoted throughout Asia-Pacific Region in 10 countries 54 times (23 WBC Asia, 14 WBC Asia Continental, 16 WBC Asia Silver and 1 WBC Asia Female), comparing with WBO Asia-Pacific/Oriental/China Zone/Asian Youth (53 times), PABA/PABA interim (43 times) and IBF Pan Pacific/Australasian/Youth (13 times). The press conference was finished by Gen.Kovid Bhakdibhumi who delivered the keynote speech, emphasizing on regional cooperation for maintaining safety standard in our martial sport.

Thank you very much to all of our WBC families. See you again next year.