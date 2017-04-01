St Vil retains belt with tech. draw, Pierre wins, Augustama upset

Boxing News

By Robert Coster

At the bib boxing gala in Petionville, Haiti, Friday night with four title fights on the line, WBC Super-Featherweight Silver Champion Melissa St Vil (9-2-4) fought a 5 round technical draw with Mexican challenger Jessica Gonzalez (7-3-2, 1 KO). In the third round, Gonzalez suffered a severe wound on her forehead and St Vil was deducted a point. The fight was halted in the 5th round and went to the judges’ cards. Two judges saw it as a draw and one had St Vil ahead by 2 points. The stoppage was an unlucky break for the charismatic St Vil who seemed to be taking command of the fight.

WBA #6 Lightweight Evens Pierre (28-1, 18 KOs) dominated Alfonso Perez (12-9, 8 KOs) of Venezuela and forced a stoppage in the 8th round.

WBA #11 light heavyweight Azea Augustama (20-3, 12 KOs) was upset by Venezuelan Gusmyr Perdomo (24-7, 16 KOs) via a split decision in 11 rounds in a fight for the WBA Fedelatin trial. Two judges saw Perdomo win by 3 points while another saw Augustama winning by 2 points. Augustama started off well but tired after the 5th round. A rematch between these two would be interesting.

In the super-Welterweight class, Wilky Campfort (23-3, 12 KOs) and Mexican Paul Valenzuela (20-5, 14 KOs) fought a war that was the best fight of the night for the vacant WBA Fedelatin belt. Campfort was on the verge of being stopped in the 10th round but dug deep to survive and win the last two rounds. Two judges had Wilky winning by 2 points, another by 3.

For the vacant WBA Fedecaribe super-Middleweight title, Italian puncher Daniele Scardina (10-0, 10 KOs) scored a 3 round TKO over game but outclassed Wilmer Mejia (21-9-2, 16 KOs).

In the featherweight class, 49-year-old former WBC World Champion Alicia Ashley (24-11-1, 4 KOs ) won a hard-fought 8 rounder over Liliana Martinez (20-17, 12 KOs) of the Dominican Republic.

The expensive card was promoted by Boxeinternationale (Jacques Deschamps) and held at the plush Karibe Convention Center.