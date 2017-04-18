All Star Boxing seeks to garnish Canelo’s purse

Boxing News

All Star Boxing is seeking to garnish $8.5 million plus interest from the purse of Canelo Alvarez in his upcoming May 6 PPV fight against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in Las Vegas. A motion for a “Writ of Garnishment After Judgment” was filed in Circuit Court in Miami, Florida. According to the motion, Canelo has failed to pay All Star Boxing the money owed from the court-ordered judgment earlier this year and doesn’t appear to have visible property on which a levy can be made to satisfy the judgment. Golden Boy Promotions, The MGM Grand Hotel/T-Mobile Arena, and HBO have in their possession or control goods/money belonging to Canelo that can be garnished.