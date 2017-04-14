Stunner: Huerta KOs ‘Striker’ Delgado

Boxing News

Five unbeaten fighters entered the ring on Friday night at the Belasco Theater in downtown Los Angeles. but only four emerged with their “O” still in place.

In the main event, super featherweight Charles Huerta (18-5, 11 KOs) scored an explosive third round KO over previously unbeaten Ivan “Striker” Delgado (11-1-1, 4 KOs). Huerta dropped Delgado hard in round three. Delgado beat the count, but Huerta was immediately all over him and finished him with a barrage of punches. Time was :36.

Unbeaten super welterweight Jonathan Navarro (9-0, 6 KOs) scored a fifth round stoppage of Joan Valenzuela (4-8-1, 4 KOs).

Unbeaten super featherweight Manny Robles Jr. (12-0, 4 KOs) decisioned Antonio Martinez (6-9, 5 KOs) over six rounds.

Unbeaten super featherweight Pablo Rubio Jr. (9-0, 3 KOs) outpointed Angel Aguilar (8-12, 1 KO) over six rounds.

Unbeaten featherweight Edgar Valerio moved to 10-0, 6 KOs with a second round KO over Francisco Dominguez (8-12, 2 KOs). A left hook ended it.