More on the Stunning Upset in H-Town

By Byron Spurlock

Not your typical Tuesday evening in Houston, TX as super featherweight veteran Dat Nguyen (20-3, 7 KOs) shocked rising prospect Miguel Flores (21-1, 9 KOs) by TKO 1:02 in round six in the main event at Silver Street Studios.

Dat Nguyen: “I was surprised that Flores was trying to go toe-to-toe with me. I knew that he was going to get tired eventually. He was moving around a lot in the ring. I knew I was a lot stronger than him and that’s what I tried to focus on tonight….the first few rounds I tried to box, but he’s a good boxer. He has a good reach and good speed and he was connecting against me from the outside so I knew I had to get on the inside. I had to close the gap.”

“A lot of people had me as the underdog in the fight, but I know I’m a good fighter. Just given the right opportunity, I knew I would show up and make something happen.”

Miguel Flores: “The first couple of rounds were my better rounds and you know when you have eight-ounce gloves on, anything can happen in the ring and tonight Nguyen was the better fighter. He caught me with some good shots. I’m not going to put my head down, I’m going to come back and keep fighting. We knew that his style was going to be to get inside and try to bully us and that’s what he did tonight.”

Fans were not disappointed as Nguyen and Flores brought action to what was supposed to be a coming out party for 50:1 favorite Flores.

However what appeared to be a good match on paper for Flores as he prepared for stiffer competition in the super featherweight division would ultimately prove to be a small step back in his quest for a title shot.

In the opening rounds Flores appeared to be the more technical fighter as he threw stiff left jabs to the head of Nguyen sending his head jerking back. To many ringside observers, it appeared that Nguyen was amused by the punches because he dropped his hands towards the end of the opening round and smiled at Flores.

After the first round it was clear that Flores was going to win the boxing match so Nguyen needed to make it a slugfest and that is what he did. He looked to land haymakers from the second round on and began to slowly close the distance with Flores.



Round three is when fans knew they were in for a treat as both fighters were persistent on imposing their will on the other. Flores being the more technical fighter and Nguyen

using punching power. The crowd chanted “Miguel, Miguel” to rally on their fighter only to be silenced by Dat pressing the action. At the end of the round, Nguyen landed some good combinations that had both fighters tapping gloves at the end of the round as to say ‘good round.’

As the action continued in through round four it was up in the air on how judges would score the early rounds of the fight, so the next few rounds were going to be important for each fighter to take control.

Round six would prove to be the best round of the night as Nguyen continued to land power punches and was closing the distance even more and Flores was unable to escape the onslaught of combinations to the head and began to bleed heavily from the mouth. Flores went down from the cumulative effect of the punches and barely beat the count, only to have Nguyen jump on him again leaving referee Lawrence Cole to wave off the fight 1:02 of round six.

The co-main event saw two super lightweights from the Houston area squaring off with a crowd that was split on whom to root for. Even though Hylon Williams now resides in Las

Vegas, he grew up in Houston and trained in the area through amateur days and his early pro fights.



The opening round saw Price being the busier of the fighters and bringing the action. As the action continued in rounds two and three you could hear Hylon at ringside saying “Come on” as he repeatedly shook his head as to say the punches from Price where not hurting him. As both fighters warmed up, Price starting to open up more by thrown more jabs and going to the body at times. The corner of Williams pleaded with him to make Price pay for the all the missed shots, but Williams was once again unable to put together any sort of combinations together to keep Price off of him.



Continually Price relied on his jab as the taller fighter and at times landed some good shots to the head of Williams. Evidence alone was Williams complimenting Price at times by saying “good Jab” a few times in the fourth round. Once again Williams was unable to get into any sort of rhythm and by all accounts lost another round on points.



Price looked like he could go more than the scheduled eight rounds tonight as he had pep in his step and was steady active with punches and movement around the ring as he followed the elusive Williams around the ring trying to cut him off. But with Williams long amateur background he knew how to be crafty around the ring and avoid the punishing shot attempts from Price.



Darwin Price (12-0, 6 KOs) defeated Hylon Williams (16-4-1, 3 KOs) by unanimous decision 80-72, 80-72, 80-72.



Middleweight Junior Castillo (13-1, 10 KOs) defeated Juan Rojas (7-19-2, 6 KOs) by unanimous decision 59-55, 60-54, 60-54.

Light heavyweights Medzhid Bektemirov (19-1, 13 KOs) defeated Istvan Zeller (36-15, 11 KOs) by TKO at 2:59 of round two.



In an exhibition bout Eric Morante defeated Alex Del Rio by unanimous decision.

Super bantamweight Brandon Figueroa (11-0, 8 KOs) defeated Raul Chirino (10-5, 5 KOs) by TKO at 1:30 of round four.

Up and coming fighter Figueroa looked impressive as he dominated Chirino. He showed punching power in both hands and led with a relentless body attack from beginning to end this evening. Figueroa caught the attention of many boxing fans tonight as a young fighter has the “it” factor in boxing.

Notables in attendance this evening:

Jermell “Iron Man” Charlo (28-0, 13 KOs) former WBC world super welterweight champion, Jermall Charlo (25-0, 19 KOs) current IBF world junior middleweight champion, former world title challenger and 2000 Olympic silver medalist Ricardo “Rocky” Juarez (30-11, 21 KOs) , and the “King of the 4-Rounders” Eric “Butterbean” Esch (77-10, 58 KOs).