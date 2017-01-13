Subway Boxer Mike Lee returns Feb 16

Boxing News

Undefeated light heavyweight Mike Lee, (18-0, 10 KO’s), will return to fight in Southern California for the first time in six years headlining the next installment of the acclaimed Fight Club OC on Thursday, February 16 at The Hangar at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa, California. World ranked #12 by the World Boxing Organization and #13 by the International Boxing Federation, Lee will face an opponent to be announced shortly.

A native of Chicago, Lee now resides full-time in Los Angeles, training at the famed Wild Card West Boxing Gym in Santa Monica, California under the tutelage of trainer Jamal Abdullah.

“I’m thrilled to be fighting in Los Angeles again, it’s been a long time since I’ve fought here,” said Lee, a graduate of the Mendoza School of Business at the University of Notre Dame. “It really feels like home here and I’m very excited to have this opportunity to fight at Fight Club OC. Thursday, February 16 is going to be a special night!”

Presented by legendary Southern California promoter Roy Englebrecht, Fight Club OC tickets may be purchased by calling 949-760-3131 or by visiting their website at www.FightClubOC.com. The Hangar at the OC Fair & Event Center is located at 88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626.

Said Englebrecht, “I’m honored to have Mike Lee fight on my upcoming show, his presence, world class skills and character in and out of the ring truly elevates this event and will be a sure winner for fans in attendance.”

“I’ve been watching him fight since he turned professional, his last outing was the best of his career. He continues to improve every fight, 2017 is going to be a big year for him and I’m thrilled to be involved.”

Most recently Lee won a dominant 10-round unanimous decision over Boston’s Chris Traietti on September 30, 2016 in front of a packed house at the UIC Forum in Chicago and nationally televised audience on CBS Sports Network. With the victory Lee earned the IBF-USBA Light Heavyweight Title.

Lee is the first fighter from Notre Dame’s legendary amateur boxing program to win a title in the professional ranks. Along with winning the school’s boxing championship three years in a row, Lee is also a Chicago Golden Gloves Champion.

He may be best known for his role as a boxer on Subway Sandwich commercials.