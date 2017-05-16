Subway Boxer Mike Lee returns June 23

Boxing News

Undefeated and World Ranked Mike Lee, (19-0, 10 KO’s), will defend his IBF-USBA Light Heavyweight Title and seek his landmark 20th victory in his hometown of Chicago facing off against Aaron “Quiet Storm” Quattrocchi, (10-1-1, 5 KO’s) in the 10-round main event on Friday, June 23rd at ‘The Dome at the Ballpark’ in Rosemont. Also featured on the undercard in separate bouts are Chicago fan favorites; light heavyweight Mike “Hollywood” Jimenez, (20-1-1, 14 KO’s) and Donovan “Da Bomb” George, (25-7-2, 22 KO’s). Jimenez will face-off against Aaron Pryor Jr. (19-10-2, 12 KO’s) in a rematch of their hotly contested 10-round draw last year.

Advance tickets for the ROSEMONT RUMBLE, presented by Hitz Boxing and Round 3 Productions, priced at $200, $150, $100 and $40, can now be purchased through HitzBoxing.com or by calling 630-400-6380.

‘The Dome at the Ballpark’ is located at 27 Jennie Finch Way, Rosemont, IL 60018 — on Bryn Mawr Avenue, one mile west of River Road in Rosemont. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. CT with the live national telecast on CBS Sports Network starting at 8:00 p.m. CT.