Boxing News

Subway Boxer Mike Lee returns June 23

Undefeated and World Ranked Mike Lee, (19-0, 10 KO’s), will defend his IBF-USBA Light Heavyweight Title and seek his landmark 20th victory in his hometown of Chicago facing off against Aaron “Quiet Storm” Quattrocchi, (10-1-1, 5 KO’s) in the 10-round main event on Friday, June 23rd at ‘The Dome at the Ballpark’ in Rosemont. Also featured on the undercard in separate bouts are Chicago fan favorites; light heavyweight Mike “Hollywood” Jimenez, (20-1-1, 14 KO’s) and Donovan “Da Bomb” George, (25-7-2, 22 KO’s). Jimenez will face-off against Aaron Pryor Jr. (19-10-2, 12 KO’s) in a rematch of their hotly contested 10-round draw last year.

Advance tickets for the ROSEMONT RUMBLE, presented by Hitz Boxing and Round 3 Productions, priced at $200, $150, $100 and $40, can now be purchased through HitzBoxing.com or by calling 630-400-6380.

‘The Dome at the Ballpark’ is located at 27 Jennie Finch Way, Rosemont, IL 60018 — on Bryn Mawr Avenue, one mile west of River Road in Rosemont. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. CT with the live national telecast on CBS Sports Network starting at 8:00 p.m. CT.










    world boxing association

    world boxing council



    boxing news tips






    philly boxing history

    All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
    The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.