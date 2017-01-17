Sulaiman: Chavez and Canelo will risk a lot

Boxing News

Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez and Julio César Chávez Jr. will dispute the Mexican boxing baton with pride, in a fight in which they both risk a lot, says World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaimán in an interview with Notimex.

“They are fighting not only for the triumph, they are fighting for the representation of being the one who leads Mexican boxing. They are fighting for pride because after the fight each one will be accountable.”

Mauricio, who`s indicated the possibility of placing a WBC special belt on the line for this, applauded that both decided to sign for the card of May 6.

“It’s a fact that we have to celebrate and support one hundred percent. Boxing needs an important card like this. Each one is going to sacrifice…one with weight loss and another goes up in weight.

“Canelo has had more activity, greater successes. Yet, Chavez has returned in great style, last December and shows that he is definitely back. The two risk everything for the ultimate Prize.”

He reiterated that the WBC fully supports the accomplishment of this historic fight.

