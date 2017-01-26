Sulaiman and Mendoza met in Mexico

Boxing News

By Gabriel F. Cordero

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman and WBA President Gilberto Jesus Mendoza recently met in Mexico City to discuss projects to improve boxing. They plan another meeting next March. “There is a good friendship between organizations and as people,” said Sulaiman. “That’s why we maintain a lot of communication to look together for the best situations and scenarios for boxing and take advantage of the good collaboration between us.”

Unofficially, it’s known that at their next meeting they will seek a consensus on clean boxing and doping. Both want to unify rules and make tournaments and unification fights.