Boxing News

Sulecki targets Hurd and Charlo

By Przemek Garczarczyk

“I’m ready to fight the best!” says unbeaten Maciej Sulęcki (23-0, 8 KOs). “I want to be back in the States as soon as possible, because trainer Chico Rivas helped my development tremendously.” Sulęcki, who after going undefeated as a middleweight, will test himself as super welterweight this Saturday in Zakopane, Poland. “Fighting Michi Munoz (25-6, 16 KOs) is just a warm-up,” proclaimed Sulecki. “I’m not taking my opponent lightly, but I want to finish him fast. I can fight the champs right away. The week after Munoz. Charlo, Hurd, it doesn’t matter, bring it on! I’m not sure Mr Haymon would like them being demolished, me taking their belts…WBC, IBF belts, soon, this is my goal.”










