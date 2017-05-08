Sultan kayoes ex-world champ Jaro

Boxing News

Fast-rising Filipino superfly prospect Jonas “Zorro” Sultan pulled another upset KO win over former WBC world flyweight champion Sonny Boy Jaro, as he successfully defended his IBF Inter-continental super flyweight title for the first time last Sunday night at the Angono Sports Complex, Angono, Rizal Philippines. Sultan (13-3-0, 9KOs) recently won the belt from South African Makazole Tete just December of last year.

The 25-year old Tampilisan, Zamboanga del Norte native has been consistently delivering upset K.O wins in his last three fights, adding Jaro as his 4th victim.

Impressively, he has won three of his most recent KO wins in his opponents’ hometowns: Tatsuya Ikemizu in Japan March of last year, Makazole Tete in South Africa last December, and Sonny Boy Jaro in Angono, Rizal. Both Ikemizu and Tete suffered 2nd round KOs while Jaro was counted out when he fell off the ring after taking a series of punches from the young Sultan 2 minutes and 7 seconds into the 8th round of their scheduled title match.

Jaro, a veteran and former WBC world flyweight champion with 62 fights and 10 years Sultan’s senior, dropped to 43-14-5, with 30KOs.

Sultan’s promoter and President/CEO of ALA Promotions, Michael Aldeguer, disclosed Sultan would be part of the next Pinoy Pride on September. “He (Sultan) has the potential to be a world champion. He has the heart and power, plus he is an exciting fighter inside the ring”, he said.

Sultan is currently ranked #14 in the IBF world superfly ratings with a 56% KO percentage.