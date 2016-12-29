Super 4 winner Lerena returns Feb 4

Boxing News

WBO #5, WBC #11 cruiserweight Kevin “The KO Kid” Lerena, (16-1-0, 8 KOs) kicks off his 2017 campaign on February 4 with his triumphant return to South Africa’s premier boxing venue, Emperors Palace against Vikapita “Beast Master” Meroro (28-5-0, 14 KOs). Most recently, Lerena won a hard-fought ten round decision over the undefeated Micki Nielsen to earn the critically lauded Super 4 Tournament Championship. In the first round, Lerena took a ten round unanimous decision over Roberto Bolonti. Meroro was last seen getting knocked out by world rated Dmitry Kudryashov 18 months ago.