Boxing News

IBF heavyweight contender Carlos Takam (now 34-3-1, 26 KOs) won the vacant IBF Inter-Continental heavyweight title moments ago with a fourth round KO over Poland’s Marcin Rekowski (17-5, 14 KOs). The bout took place Sunday night at the Cotai Arena in Macao, China.

Takam, currently rated #5 by the IBF, was returning from a close loss to Joesph Parker last May in New Zealand.