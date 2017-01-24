Takam-Rekowski collide Sunday in Macau

Boxing News

On January 29, at Cotai Arena-Venetian Resort in Macau, Carlos Takam will challenge Marcin Rekowski for the vacant IBF Intercontinental heavyweight title. Takam is already in Macau with OPI President Salvatore Cherchi, Christian Cherchi, manager/trainer Joseph Germain and assistant trainer Ammar Sakraoui. It’s a huge opportunity for Takam, who is ranked IBF #5. He is coming from a close loss on points to Joseph Parker (115-113, 116-112 and 116-112) on May 21, 2016 in New Zealand. Takam performed well against Parker, who was taller (6’4” against 6’1” ½) , eleven years younger, undefeated and fighting at home. Parker is now WBO world heavyweight champion.

Takam’s promoter is confident that he will be the new IBF Intercontinental champion next Saturday and that’s why he worked so hard to get him the fight in a prestigious arena inside a major show which will get major television and media coverage in Asia and also in other continents.

Born on December 6, 1980 in Douala (Cameroon), resident in France and with French passport, Carlo Takam has been a professional boxer since December 2005. He compiled a record of 37 bouts: 33 victories (25 kos), 3 losses and 1 draw. He won the WBO African title (2011-2012) and the WBC Silver title (2014).

Marcin Rekowski is 39 years old, 6’2” ½ tall and has 21 fights in his record which is made of 17 wins (14 inside the distance) and 4 losses. On May 31, 2014 got his biggest win knocking out in seven rounds the more experienced and well known Albert Sosnowski for the vacant Polish heavyweight crown.