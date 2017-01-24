Talks collapse for Khan-Brook

Boxing News

Looks like the big Kell Brook-Amir Khan grudge match is dead in the water. Brook’s promoter Eddie Hearn told Sky Sports that the Khan camp rejected an equal split. “We feel this fight is easy to make with a straight 50-50 split, but Khan’s team felt Kell didn’t deserve anywhere near 50-50,” said Hearn.

On Twitter, Hearn stated they don’t want the fight at 70-30. Khan responded, “Eddie I’m the A side and you and kell know he will make more than he did against GGG. Don’t you agree?”