Boxing News

Tanaka defeats Acosta, retains WBO 108lb belt

By Joe Koizumi

Unbeaten WBO junior flyweight champ Kosei Tanaka (9-0, 5 KOs), 107.75, Japan, impressively kept his belt as he dropped previously unblemished KO artist, mandatory challenger Angel Acosta (16-1, 16 KOs), 108, Puerto Rico, in the fifth session, controlled the action with better precision and pounded out a unanimous decision (117-110 twice, 116-111) over twelve hard-fought rounds on Saturday in Nagoya, Japan. It’s a very hot non-stop punching fight by the hard-hitting youngsters.

(More to come)










    world boxing association

    world boxing council



    boxing news tips






    philly boxing history

    All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
    The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.