Tanaka defeats Acosta, retains WBO 108lb belt

By Joe Koizumi

Unbeaten WBO junior flyweight champ Kosei Tanaka (9-0, 5 KOs), 107.75, Japan, impressively kept his belt as he dropped previously unblemished KO artist, mandatory challenger Angel Acosta (16-1, 16 KOs), 108, Puerto Rico, in the fifth session, controlled the action with better precision and pounded out a unanimous decision (117-110 twice, 116-111) over twelve hard-fought rounds on Saturday in Nagoya, Japan. It’s a very hot non-stop punching fight by the hard-hitting youngsters.

