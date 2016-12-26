Boxing News

Tanaka-Fuentes to be live streamed

Good news for boxing fans worldwide! With no televised boxing in many countries until mid-January, CBC TV in Japan has announced that they will present a free worldwide stream of the December 31 world title clash between Kosei Tanaka (7-0, 4 KOs) and Moises Fuentes (24-2-1, 13 KOs) for the vacant WBO light flyweight title at the Memorial Center in Gifu, Japan. The 21-year-old Tanaka won the WBO minimumweight title in just his fifth fight. Fuentes has previously held both the WBO minimumweight and light flyweight titles. The fight will air live 1AM ET, 10PM PT in the USA and 6AM GMT.

This is an opportunity for boxing fans worldwide to see a great fight, and just how good the highly regarded Tanaka really is.










