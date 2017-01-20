Team Corrales awarded Best of the Year in Panama

Boxing News

By Héctor Villarreal

Seven commissioners and twelve specialized journalists met on Thursday night at BEK’s Restaurant to select the best of year 2016 in Panamanian boxing.

WBA super featherweight “super” champion Jezreel “The Invisible” Corrales (21-1) and his mentor Mrs. Lesbia Bazan de Moss were unanimously elected Fighter of the Year and Manager of the Year, respectively.

Corrales’ main coach, Juan “The Novelist” Mosquera was voted Trainer of the Year.

Youngsters, Amrrit Herrera (9-0), and Lesvy Maure (3-0), both from Colon City, respectively won the Breakout Fighter of the Year and Rookie of the Year.

Welterweights, John Renteria and Omir Rodriguez starred the Fight of the Year and Venezualan Jean Piero Perez 6 rounds victory over Dominican Jonathan Arias was selected Preliminary Fight of the Year.

The official Awards Ceremony is scheduled for Monday, January 30th.