Team Moloney hits Adelaide

By Brett Bonetti

Exciting Australian prospects Jason and Andrew Moloney have arrived in Adelaide today ahead of their fights on the undercard of the Danny “The Green Machine” Green vs Anthony “The Man” Mundine mega fight this Friday Night at Adelaide oval in South Australia.

WBA #10 Super Bantamweight Jason “The Smooth One” Moloney (11-0, 10 KO’s) takes on Marco “The Maniac” Dececillo (22-6-1, 17 KO’s) and WBA #11 Bantamweight Andrew “The Golden One” Moloney (11-0, 7 KO’s) will face Renoel “The Renegade” Pael (21-4-1, 11 KO’s).

With another win on Friday night, both Andrew and Jason Moloney, 26, should find themselves ranked in the top 10 in their divisions and in reach of world title fights.

The undefeated twin Brothers said they have had solid training camps in the Philippines and are both ready for another victory on Friday Night.

‘We have been sparring with top rated Bantamweight Arthur Villanueva, Jeo Santisma, Raul Yu and Virgil Vitor” Andrew said.

“The training we had in the Philippines has been fantastic, the sparring top notch and exactly what we needed to ensure we both put on career best performances in front of a massive crowd on Friday night at Adelaide oval” Jason said.

Both Jason and Andrew trained at the ALA gym last year and felt they improved from that training camp.

“The conditions over here make training a lot harder so I’m sure come Friday night we will both be in peak condition and ready to put on a great performance.

Tony Tolj, the manager of Team Moloney has predicted these 2 fights will steal the show on Friday night, and well respected trainer Angelo Hyder, who is also Danny Green’s trainer says 2017 will be the year of Team Moloney.

Team Moloney are coming.

