Team Parker pursuing Wilder clash

Boxing News

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

David Higgins of Duco Events, promoter of WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker, said the heavyweight division needs to unify but he has had difficulty contacting Al Haymon to discuss details for a clash between Parker and WBC champ Deontay Wilder.

“…we like what Wilder is saying. He is of the same view as us … the heavyweight division needs to unify the champions,” Higgins told Fairfax. “It’s all a matter of risk and reward, but a risky fight is worth it if the circumstances are right.

“The key guy is Al Haymon and we are yet to hear from him in terms of making a deal. So to Al Haymon: If you are serious about Wilder and Joseph, please give us a call.

“It might be that Wilder wants the fight and Haymon doesn’t. But Wilder’s comments were pretty straightforward and I think he deserves credit for wanting to pursue that.”